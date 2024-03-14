5.6-magnitude Quake Hits Northwestern Balkan Region
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted northwestern Balkan region at 0306 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From World
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday2 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares mixed at midday Thursday2 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks in China's Fujian2 minutes ago
-
Singapore creates 88,400 new jobs in 20232 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday2 minutes ago
-
2 dead in Philippine capital fire2 minutes ago
-
One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia12 minutes ago
-
Boeing unable to provide key records in door plug blowout probe: NTSB12 minutes ago
-
China, Taiwan launch joint mission after boat capsize kills two crew members32 minutes ago
-
2 killed in flash flood in central Indonesia32 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's insurance premium revenue reaches 1.4 bln USD in first 2 months32 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits northwestern Balkan region -- GFZ32 minutes ago