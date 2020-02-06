UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

563 Dead, Over 28,000 Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:08 PM

563 dead, over 28,000 coronavirus cases diagnosed in China

The novel coronavirus cases on the Chinese mainland have reached 28,018 while a total of 563 people have died of the disease so far, according to China National Health Commission on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) : The novel coronavirus cases on the Chinese mainland have reached 28,018 while a total of 563 people have died of the disease so far, according to China National Health Commission on Thursday.

It added that 3,859 patients remained in severe condition, and 24,702 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 1,153 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission received reports of 3,694 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 73 deaths on Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Among the deaths, 70 were in Hubei Province, one in Tianjin, one in Heilongjiang and one in Guizhou, according to China's National Health Commission.

Another 5,328 new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.

Also on Wednesday, 640 patients became seriously ill, and 261 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission said 282,813 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 21,365 were discharged from medical observation on Wednesday, with 186,354 others still under medical observation.

By the end of Wednesday, 21 confirmed cases had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), including one death, 10 in the Macao SAR and 11 in Taiwan.

It may be mentioned here that the prevailing pneumonia outbreak was first reported in the city of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province in December. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad.

Related Topics

China Died Wuhan Tianjin Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals May December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Historic photos of United Nations Security Council ..

1 minute ago

Petroleum production dips by 12.19% in five months ..

1 minute ago

Bus accident injures 26 students in Lahore

18 minutes ago

Could sunlight combat metabolic syndrome?

18 minutes ago

High protein foods may put heart health at risk

18 minutes ago

How meat, poultry, and fish affect cardiovascular, ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.