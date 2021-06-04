57 killed in ADF attacks in DR Congo: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces militia on displacement camps in the eastern DR Congo on May 31 killed 57 civilians, the United Nations said Friday.

"ADF simultaneously attacked displacement sites and villages near the towns of Boga and Tchabi, killing 57 civilians -- including seven children -- who were shot and attacked with machetes," the UN's refugee agency said, saying it was "outraged by this latest in a series of atrocities".