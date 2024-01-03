Open Menu

5.7-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts western Indonesia

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's western province of Banten earlier Wednesday, but did not trigger a tsunami, Xinhua quoted the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency as having said.

The agency had released the magnitude of the undersea earthquake of 5.9 before revising it.

The earthquake, with the epicenter situated under the seabed, jolted at 07:53 am Jakarta time (0053 GMT), the agency reported.

The epicenter was situated 77 km southwest of Sukabumi regency and a depth of 63 km, it said, adding that there was not any potential for giant waves caused by the tremors.

Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, has been frequently hit by earthquakes as its location is on a vulnerable quake-jolted area called the "Pacific Ring of Fire".

