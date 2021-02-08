UrduPoint.com
5.7-magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Philippines

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:13 PM

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 shook Davao Oriental in the southern Philippines on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said

The institute said the quake, which struck at 8:00 a.m.

local time, hit at a depth of 44 km, about 211 km southeast of Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental province.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, is not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, the institute said.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

