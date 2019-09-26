UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.7-magnitude Earthquake Shakes Istanbul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:13 PM

5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Istanbul

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Turkey's largest city on Thursday, driving residents to evacuate buildings, AFP journalists witnessed

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Turkey's largest city on Thursday, driving residents to evacuate buildings, AFP journalists witnessed.

The quake's centre was in the town of Silivri in Istanbul province, Istanbul's Bogazici University Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said, measuring it at magnitude 5.

7.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but many schools and offices were evacuated.

Istanbul lies near a major faultline and experts have forecast that a severe earthquake is due there in the coming years.

A large quake could devastate the city of 15 million, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.

Related Topics

Earthquake Turkey Istanbul Million

Recent Stories

Ulmea asked to highlight hazards of illegal substa ..

4 minutes ago

No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalif ..

14 minutes ago

US issues security alert for its citizens in Myanm ..

4 minutes ago

Iraqi PM optimistic about preventing regional war, ..

4 minutes ago

Maritime ministry for ceasing fee on unscanned con ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador says Estonia important regional ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.