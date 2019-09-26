5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Istanbul, injures eight

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Turkey's largest city on Thursday, driving residents to evacuate buildings, AFP journalists witnessed

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Turkey 's largest city on Thursday, driving residents to evacuate buildings, AFP journalists witnessed.

Eight people were "lightly injured", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference in Istanbul.

"Some buildings have been lightly damaged," he added.

Istanbul's Bogazici University Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said the quake's centre was in the town of Silivri, around 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of the city.

It said the quake measured magnitude 5.7 and struck at 1:59pm (1059 GMT). Several smaller after-shocks were also recorded.

Turkish broadcasters showed images of a minaret tower that had been snapped in two.

Schools in Istanbul and nearby provinces of Bursa and Yalova were closed for the day, NTV broadcaster reported.

Istanbul lies near a major faultline and experts have forecast that a severe earthquake is due there in the coming years.