UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.7-magnitude Earthquake Shakes Istanbul, Injures Eight

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Istanbul, injures eight

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Turkey's largest city on Thursday, driving residents to evacuate buildings, AFP journalists witnessed

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Turkey's largest city on Thursday, driving residents to evacuate buildings, AFP journalists witnessed.

Eight people were "lightly injured", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference in Istanbul.

"Some buildings have been lightly damaged," he added.

Istanbul's Bogazici University Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said the quake's centre was in the town of Silivri, around 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of the city.

It said the quake measured magnitude 5.7 and struck at 1:59pm (1059 GMT). Several smaller after-shocks were also recorded.

Turkish broadcasters showed images of a minaret tower that had been snapped in two.

Schools in Istanbul and nearby provinces of Bursa and Yalova were closed for the day, NTV broadcaster reported.

Istanbul lies near a major faultline and experts have forecast that a severe earthquake is due there in the coming years.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Bursa Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Stock markets climb on upbeat Trump trade comments ..

3 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister loses new parliamentary vote, ov ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visits J ..

3 minutes ago

Three food points sealed, Rs 96000 fine imposed on ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan Closes Border With Libya, Central African Re ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-dengue awareness walk held

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.