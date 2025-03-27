5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South Sandwich Islands In The Atlantic Ocean
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the South Sandwich Islands on Thursday.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake's epicenter occurred at a depth of 145 kilometers.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
