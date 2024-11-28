Open Menu

5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes The Philippines

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM

5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes the Philippines

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Tarlac Province in the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 192 kilometers.

No casualties or damages were reported due to the earthquake so far.

