5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes The Philippines
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Tarlac Province in the Philippines.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 192 kilometers.
No casualties or damages were reported due to the earthquake so far.
Recent Stories
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon parliament to meet on January 9 to elect president10 minutes ago
-
Six children among 12 killed in Sri Lanka, storm heads to India10 minutes ago
-
Global agri-tech company devotes to optimize China-Pak agriculture coop model: 2024 CISCE10 minutes ago
-
French govt ready for budget concessions to avoid financial 'storm'20 minutes ago
-
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chishti’ shrine26 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks leave one million Ukrainians without power40 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of thousands without power in Ukraine after strikes40 minutes ago
-
COP16 biodiversity talks to restart in February: UN50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy discusses health collaboration with Singapore minister1 hour ago
-
High-flying Fiorentina face test of Scudetto credentials with Inter visit1 hour ago
-
Norway faces WWF in court over deep sea mining1 hour ago
-
At least 30 feared dead after Uganda landslides: official1 hour ago