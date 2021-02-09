5.7-magnitude quake hits 111 km SSW of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 111 km SSW of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 12:55 local time (0255 GMT) on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 111 km SSW of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 12:55 local time (0255 GMT) on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 52.86 km, was initially determined to be at 5.2018 degrees south latitude and 151.7403 degrees east longitude.