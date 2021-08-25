5.7-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 05:58:03 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 05:58:03 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 29.51 km, was initially determined to be at 29.719 degrees south latitude and 177.5659 degrees west longitude.