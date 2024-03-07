Open Menu

5.7-magnitude Quake Hits Off Coast Of Costa Rica

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

5.7-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Costa Rica

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted off Coast of Costa Rica at 08:20:12 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 18.0 km, was initially determined to be at 9.77 degrees north latitude and 86.31 degrees west longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake German Costa Rica

Recent Stories

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

3 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

3 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

4 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

16 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

16 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

16 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

16 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

16 hours ago

More Stories From World