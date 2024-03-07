5.7-magnitude Quake Hits Off Coast Of Costa Rica
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted off Coast of Costa Rica at 08:20:12 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 18.0 km, was initially determined to be at 9.77 degrees north latitude and 86.31 degrees west longitude.
