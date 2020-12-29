5.7-magnitude quake hits off coast of Oregon -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted off the coast of Oregon at 0710 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted off the coast of Oregon at 0710 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 12.0 km, was initially determined to be at 43.435 degrees north latitude and 127.342 degrees west longitude.