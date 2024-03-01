Open Menu

5.7-magnitude Quake Hits Philippine Islands Region -- GFZ

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 06:08 PM

5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region -- GFZ

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Philippine Islands region at 0929 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Philippine Islands region at 0929 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 8.81 degrees north latitude and 127.04 degrees east longitude.

