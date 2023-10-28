Open Menu

5.7-magnitude Quake Hits Solomon Islands

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Solomon Islands at 0531 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

