5.7-magnitude Quake Hits Solomon Islands
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Solomon Islands at 0531 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
