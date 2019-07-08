UrduPoint.com
5.7-magnitude Quake Jolts Southwestern Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:10 PM

5.7-magnitude quake jolts southwestern Iran

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Khouzestan province in southwestern Iran on Monday, according to an Iranian seismology center

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Khouzestan province in southwestern Iran on Monday, according to an Iranian seismology center.

The tremor hit at the depth of 17 km underground near the city of Masjed Soleyman, the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University said.

