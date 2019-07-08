5.7 magnitude quake strikes southwest Iran

(@imziishan)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck southwest Iran near the border with Iraq on Monday, the country's national seismological centre reported.

The quake, whose epicentre was in the Masjed Soleiman area of Khuzestan province, hit at 11:30 am (0700 GMT) at a depth of 17 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, according to state tv, with teams still assessing the situation.