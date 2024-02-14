5.8-magnitude Quake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region
Published February 14, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted South Sandwich Islands Region at 0430 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
