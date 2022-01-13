UrduPoint.com

58% Of Americans Believe US Democracy In Danger Of Collapse: Poll

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 02:52 PM

58% of Americans believe US democracy in danger of collapse: poll

One year after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, six out of 10 Americans believe the country's democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a poll released Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :One year after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, six out of 10 Americans believe the country's democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in the poll by Quinnipiac University said they think political instability in the United States is a bigger danger than foreign threats.

A majority of those polled -- 58 percent -- said they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse. Thirty-seven percent disagreed.

Fifty-three percent meanwhile said they expect political divisions in the country to worsen over their lifetime.

As for the likelihood of another attack in the United States like the one on Congress, 53 percent of those polled said it was very or somewhat likely.

A special committee of the House of Representatives is investigating the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, with 61 percent of those surveyed saying they back the probe. A total of 83 percent of Democrats favor it and 60 percent of Republicans oppose it.

The poll also had bad news for President Joe Biden with just 33 percent of those surveyed saying they approved of the job he was doing.

Fifty-three percent said they disapproved while 13 percent had no opinion.

Biden had a 38 percent job approval rating in a Quinnipiac poll in November.

The nationwide poll of 1,313 US adults was conducted between January 7 and 10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points, Quinnipiac said.

Related Topics

Attack Democracy Trump Job United States January November Democrats Congress

Recent Stories

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves ..

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves dance

3 minutes ago
 Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

2 hours ago
 Kartarpur Corridor symbol of love, devotion: Fawad ..

Kartarpur Corridor symbol of love, devotion: Fawad

3 minutes ago
 Capitol assault probe wants testimony from top Rep ..

Capitol assault probe wants testimony from top Republican lawmaker

7 minutes ago
 Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equa ..

Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equatorial Guinea

7 minutes ago
 Khawaja to open for Australia in 5th Ashes Test as ..

Khawaja to open for Australia in 5th Ashes Test as Harris dropped

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.