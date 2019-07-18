UrduPoint.com
58 People Dead, Over 29,000 Affected By Dengue In Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The death toll by the dengue virus in Sri Lanka has risen to 58 while over 29,000 people have been infected with the virus so far this year, the government information department quoted the Epidemiology Unit as saying on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 29,123 dengue cases were reported, with the largest number of cases reported in the Colombo district with 6,297 cases, followed by Gampaha, the outskirts of Colombo, with 3,825 cases and Galle with 2,724 cases.

Medical experts urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffer from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness and reduced urinary.

"All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school," an epidemiologist said. "Dengue hemorrhagic fever can be fatal." Medical experts also asked pregnant women to seek hospital admission immediately on the first day of fever.

Last year, more than 50 people died and over 48,000 were affected by the dengue virus in Sri Lanka, with the National Dengue Control Unit launching several programs to eradicate dengue's breeding grounds in several districts of the island country.

