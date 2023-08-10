Open Menu

5.9-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Off Eastern Indonesia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 05:42 PM

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Thursday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said

The agency reported the quake happened at 09:00 a.

m. Jakarta time (0200 GMT) with its epicenter being 131 km southwest of Maluku Tenggara (Southeast of Maluku) district, and at a depth of 154 km under the seabed.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, the agency said.

