UrduPoint.com

5.9-magnitude Quake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region -- USGS

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:58 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 0551 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 0551 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35 km, was initially determined to be at 57.7804 degrees south latitude and 25.2635 degrees west longitude.

