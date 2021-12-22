5.9-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 0551 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 0551 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35 km, was initially determined to be at 57.7804 degrees south latitude and 25.2635 degrees west longitude.