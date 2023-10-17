- Home
5.9-magnitude Quake Hits Southern Iran -- GFZ
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 10:50 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted Southern Iran at 0510 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
