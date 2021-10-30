UrduPoint.com

5.9-magnitude Quake Hits Western Indian-Antarctic Ridge: USGS

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:41 PM



An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted western Indian-Antarctic Ridge at 09:03:22 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, Oct. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted western Indian-Antarctic Ridge at 09:03:22 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 51.441 degrees south latitude and 139.1069 degrees east longitude.

