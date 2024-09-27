595th-ranked Zhang Stuns US Open Semi-finalist Navarro In Beijing
September 27, 2024
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) China's 595th-ranked Zhang Shuai, who earlier this week won her first match in more than 600 days, stunned US Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-2 in Beijing on Friday.
The 35-year-old Zhang reached round three of the China Open, where she is the lowest-ranked player to ever compete in the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament.
On Wednesday, Zhang won her first singles match since January 2023 to snap a painful streak of 24 defeats on the WTA Tour.
Coming into the prestigious event as a wildcard, the former top-25 player defeated the 65th-ranked American McCartney Kessler in straight sets.
Zhang, a two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist who has been plagued by injuries, repeated the feat with a surprise victory over the American sixth seed Navarro.
