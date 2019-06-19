UrduPoint.com
5G Ambulance Offers Efficient Help In Treating China Earthquake Victims

Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:23 PM

5G ambulance offers efficient help in treating China earthquake victims

An ambulance equipped with 5G wireless technology proved an efficient helping hand in treating victims of the earthquake that hit southwest China's Sichuan Province

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :An ambulance equipped with 5G wireless technology proved an efficient helping hand in treating victims of the earthquake that hit southwest China's Sichuan Province.

On Tuesday evening, as a victim severely injured in the quake was receiving treatment in an ambulance in Changning County, high-definition images of the patient's ultrasound scan were transmitted in real time via a 5G network to experts in Chengdu, the provincial capital that is more than 200 km away.

In Chengdu, based on the images, experts with the Sichuan provincial people's hospital quickly suspected that the patient might be suffering from a damaged spleen and offered their advice on treatment.

"The patient's life might have been in danger if the damaged spleen had not been detected," said Li Gang, a doctor sent by the hospital to Changning to assist with the rescue efforts.

Other victims also received timely treatment in the ambulance.

The ambulance, jointly developed by the Sichuan provincial people's hospital and telecommunication provider China mobile, was immediately sent to the affected regions following the quake.

As of around 4 p.m. Tuesday, 13 people died and nearly 200 were injured after the 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Changning County in the city of Yibin Monday night, local authorities said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 16 km, was monitored at 28.34 degrees north latitude and 104.90 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

