Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

5G Security on Top of Agenda During Pompeo's Europe Trip Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his trip to the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland and Austria next week will discuss the security of 5G networks and China's attempts to penetrate them, Acting US Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker told reporters on Friday.

"That will be something [on the top of the agenda] in each country," Reeker said during a conference call ahead of Pompeo's visit.

Reeker said China's attempts to penetrate 5G networks represent a serious threat to global security and added that Slovenia will be joining the European states that have concluded agreements with the United States on ensuring 5G security.

US officials have mounted an aggressive effort to dissuade allies from incorporating Chinese technology in the development of their 5G networks.

Most recently, Washington has waged a campaign to remove Chinese mobile applications and social networks - most notably TikTok - from the US market, citing the parent company's alleged collusion with the Chinese government.

