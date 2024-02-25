Open Menu

5th Senate Election Kicks Off In Cambodia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

5th Senate election kicks off in Cambodia

KANDAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) -- Cambodia's Senate election for the fifth legislative term kicked off on Sunday, with four political parties taking part in the race, a National Election Committee (NEC) spokesperson said.

"All 33 polling stations were open at 7:00 a.m. (local time) and will be closed at 3:00 p.m.," Dim Sovannarom, a NEC member and spokesperson, told Xinhua.

The four political parties contesting in the election are the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), the Funcinpec Party, the Khmer Will Party, and the Nation Power Party, he said.

Former Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the CPP, cast his ballot at a polling station in southern Kandal province, as his son, incumbent Prime Minister Hun Manet, voted in the capital Phnom Penh.

The Senate election, held every six years, is a non-universal election because ordinary citizens do not take part in the electoral process.

Sovannarom said that all 125 members of the National Assembly, or the lower house, and 11,622 commune councilors will cast their ballots at the 33 polling stations across the Southeast Asian country.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Phnom Penh Hun Cambodia Sunday All Race Asia P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

4 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

15 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

15 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

18 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

19 hours ago
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

21 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

22 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

23 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

23 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

24 hours ago

More Stories From World