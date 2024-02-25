5th Senate Election Kicks Off In Cambodia
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KANDAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) -- Cambodia's Senate election for the fifth legislative term kicked off on Sunday, with four political parties taking part in the race, a National Election Committee (NEC) spokesperson said.
"All 33 polling stations were open at 7:00 a.m. (local time) and will be closed at 3:00 p.m.," Dim Sovannarom, a NEC member and spokesperson, told Xinhua.
The four political parties contesting in the election are the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), the Funcinpec Party, the Khmer Will Party, and the Nation Power Party, he said.
Former Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the CPP, cast his ballot at a polling station in southern Kandal province, as his son, incumbent Prime Minister Hun Manet, voted in the capital Phnom Penh.
The Senate election, held every six years, is a non-universal election because ordinary citizens do not take part in the electoral process.
Sovannarom said that all 125 members of the National Assembly, or the lower house, and 11,622 commune councilors will cast their ballots at the 33 polling stations across the Southeast Asian country.
