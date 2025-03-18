Open Menu

5th Session Of Qatari-Russian Joint Committee Held In Doha

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 12:20 PM

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The fifth session of the Qatari-Russian Joint Committee on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation was convened in Doha.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov co-chaired the session.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the participants and voiced hopes the outputs would further boost close Qatari-Russian relations across all areas.

He also reiterated the State of Qatar's support for all international efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means.

Stressing the need for concerted efforts to consolidate peace and security and promote development and prosperity regionally and internationally, the PM emphasized the urgent need to move forward with implementing the stages of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, leading to an end to the war and paving the ground for a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in the region.

The two sides deliberated bilateral cooperation and relations across economic, trade, and technical fields and explored prospects for strengthening and developing them to enhance common interests of the two friendly countries.

