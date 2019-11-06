UrduPoint.com
5th Session Of The OIC Advisory Committee On Women

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:37 PM

5th Session of the OIC Advisory Committee on Women

The Advisory Committee on Women of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held its fifth meeting on 03 November 2019, at the OIC General Secretariat's headquarters in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019) The Advisory Committee on Women of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held its fifth meeting on 03 November 2019, at the OIC General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The two-day meeting started with a statement delivered by the Committee’s chairperson, Mrs.

Helen Mary Laurence Elbodo Marshal, Minister of Women’s Affairs, National Solidarity and Humanitarian Action in the Republic of Burkina Faso, concurrently chairperson of the seventh session of the ministerial conference on women in the OIC Member States.
Minister Helen noted in her statement the tangible progress achieved in the area of women’s empowerment in the OIC Member States, with some states having boosted their legislations in a way that is conducive to the promotion of women’s role and empowerment.

Yet, women are still facing challenges in many other Member States.


On his part, Amb. Tarek Bakhiet, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, addressed the meeting and stated that the fifth session will discuss the results of the work of the two working groups that were set up by the fourth session, one being dedicated to the elaboration of a strategy to popularize the OIC’s Action Plan for Women’s Advancement (OPAO) and the other to finalizing the concept paper on the elaboration of the OIC’s gender policy.
The meeting’s covered preparations for participation in the proceedings of the 46th session of the committee on women’s conditions at the New York conference, in addition to discussions on the second edition of the OIC prize for women’s achievements that is meant to be awarded at the 8th session of the ministerial conference on women, scheduled to be held in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in 2020.

