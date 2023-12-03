5th WMS encourages global media to build consensus, work together for high-quality development

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The leaders of the 5th World Media Summit (WMS) on Sunday encouraged global media organizations to build consensus, work together for high-quality development, and pool powerful media strength for building a community with a shared future for humanity and a better world.

According to the joint statement for the 5th World Media Summit, the leaders of the media outlets agreed to strengthen cooperation, promote the common development of the world media industry, and facilitate mutual understanding and communication among countries and peoples with different historical backgrounds, cultural traditions, and development status to deliver greater stability and positive energy to a volatile world.

The joint declaration further stated, "We note that the world today is undergoing accelerated changes unseen in a century. Uncertainties and unforeseen factors are on the rise, posing unprecedented challenges for human society. The international community needs to strengthen unity and cooperation more than ever before."

"Global media should build a bridge of communication to answer questions posed by the world, by the times, and by history," it added.

"We believe that amid the rapid development of new technologies in the information age, global media should adhere to journalistic ethics and meet professional standards while actively carrying out innovation and making rational use of emerging technologies. We should disseminate factual, objective, comprehensive, and unbiased news to our audience, resist misinformation, and oppose rumors and prejudices to uphold the authority and credibility of the media,"the statement said.

Media leaders also hope that global media would pay more attention to the pressing demands of developing countries in areas such as poverty reduction, food security, financing for development, and industrialization and help resolve imbalances and inadequacies in development.

The event was attended by more than 450 representatives of 197 institutions, including media outlets, think tanks, and international organizations, from over 100 countries and regions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the World Media Summit is an important global platform for high-level media exchanges and cooperation. This year's summit (in Guangdong, China) was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the government of China's Guangdong Province.