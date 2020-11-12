6 Americans among 8 dead in Sinai helicopter crash: peacekeeping force

A helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula involving a multi-national observer force killed eight people on Thursday -- six Americans, a French national and a Czech citizen, the force said

"During a routine mission in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, nine members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) were involved in a helicopter crash," it said in a statement posted on its website.

"We are deeply saddened to report that eight uniformed MFO members were killed; six US citizens, one French, and one Czech," it added.

Another member of the force, an American, survived and was medically evacuated, the MFO added.

"An IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) helicopter carrying elite search and rescue soldiers... evacuated an injured American MFO peacekeeper to an Israeli hospital for medical treatment," the Israeli army said.

The peacekeeping force was set up by Israel and Egypt to supervise parts of their 1979 historic peace treaty after the United Nations did not approve a peacekeeping force for the Sinai.

The force was established as an alternative to a UN mission, but has consistently had significant international backing, notably from the United States.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi sent his condolences to the families of the victims on Thursday in a tweet posted by a spokesperson, stressing that "security and stability in the region is extremely important".

- 'Condolences' - Egypt's Sinai Peninsula is facing a hardened insurgency affiliated with the Islamic State group in the north of the restive region while the south boasts touristic resort towns by the Red Sea, near where the crash happened.

Egyptian officials from the South Sinai governor's office would not provide further details to AFP on the exact crash site, nor would the MFO.

The country's military spokesperson also could not be reached.