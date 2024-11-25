Open Menu

6 Children, 2 Women Die In Greece Migrant Shipwreck

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

6 children, 2 women die in Greece migrant shipwreck

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Eight migrants, six of them minors, died Monday after a boat sank in the Aegean Sea, the Greek coastguard said.

The coastguard said nearly 40 people had been rescued and a search for survivors was ongoing amid strong winds.

The incident occurred north of the island of Samos, a route frequently chosen by people smugglers.

Greece has seen a 25 percent increase this year in the number of people fleeing war and poverty, with a 30 percent increase alone to Rhodes and the south-east Aegean, according to the migration ministry.

Several similar accidents have occurred in past weeks, the last in early November when four people died near the island of Rhodes.

In late October, two people died near the island of Samos. Four more, including two infants, were lost near the island of Kos a few days earlier.

Related Topics

Died Kos Greece October November

Recent Stories

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

5 minutes ago
 Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

3 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

3 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

3 hours ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

5 hours ago
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago

More Stories From World