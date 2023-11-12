Open Menu

6 Dead In Traffic Accident In Nepal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

6 dead in traffic accident in Nepal

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) A jeep crashed into a roadside building in Nawalparasi East district of central-southern Nepal on Sunday afternoon, leaving six people dead and another critically injured.

The jeep, with seven people onboard, was heading to Daldale in the district when the mishap occurred in Devchuli.

"Six people died on the spot. The critically injured is undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College," said Kalpana Shrestha, the chief district officer.

He told Xinhua that a preliminary report suggests the jeep lost control after its brake failed.

