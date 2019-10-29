UrduPoint.com
6 Injured During Kiev Forces' Shelling Of Ukraine's Luhansk Region In October - LPR

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) At least six people have been wounded in the southeast of Ukraine since the start of this month, as a result of attacks by Kiev forces, a spokesperson of the militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) told Sputnik.

"From October 1 until October 28 the armed forces of Ukraine opened fire 588 times on the territories of the people's republics [of Luhansk and Donetsk] ... Six civilians were wounded," the spokesperson said on Monday.

A new ceasefire came into force in the troubled southeastern regions of Ukraine (Donbas) on July 21, but it has failed to hold.

On Monday, the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced that one of its servicemen was killed during shelling carried out by Kiev forces in the Horlivka area.

According to LPR data, attacks by Kiev forces in October have led to the damage of almost 100 buildings, including a school and a kindergarten.

LPR's National Security Ministry told Sputnik earlier this month that around 1,800 civilians, including 31 minors, have been killed in the Luhansk region since the start of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine in 2014.

