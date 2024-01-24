Open Menu

6 Killed, 14 Injured In Mongolia Gas Explosion: Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 09:00 AM

6 killed, 14 injured in Mongolia gas explosion: officials

Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Six people were killed and 14 injured in a gas explosion caused by a vehicle crash in Mongolia's capital on Wednesday, authorities said.

A vehicle carrying 60 tons of liquified natural gas (LNG) collided with a car and exploded early Wednesday, the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on its website.

"According to preliminary results, three people died in the fire," NEMA said on its website, adding three firefighters had also been killed while 14 had been sent for medical treatment.

Ten of those were taken for treatment for burns, while one child was being treated for poisoning and three other infants were being cared for.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and the fire had been extinguished, it added.

Images shared by NEMA showed emergency services at the scene of the fire, with huge flames engulfing the street.

