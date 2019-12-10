UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Killed, 2 Injured In Czech Republic Hospital Shooting

Muhammad Irfan 47 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

6 killed, 2 injured in Czech Republic hospital shooting

At least six people were killed and two others were critically injured Tuesday in a hospital shooting in the Czech Republic, police said

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :At least six people were killed and two others were critically injured Tuesday in a hospital shooting in the Czech Republic, police said.

The shooting took place at Ostrava University Hospital in the country's northeast at around 7.19 a.m. local time (0619GMT), according the police.

"Six people killed, two injured as the current information from site," police said on Twitter. According to Czech police, suspected perpetrator escaped from the scene with a vehicle.

"Police searched for the vehicle escaping from the scene. We identify the man who shot himself in the head before the police hit," they said. The attacker's motives for the assault remains unclear.

Related Topics

Injured Police Twitter Vehicle Ostrava Man Czech Republic SITE From

Recent Stories

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

25 seconds ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

28 seconds ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

30 seconds ago

Lok Virsa to exhibit Quaid's vintage car on 25th D ..

31 seconds ago

Putin Always Highly Appreciated Late Ex-Moscow May ..

35 seconds ago

“Ali Zafar harassed me on multiple occasions,” ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.