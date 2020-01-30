(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Six people were killed and three others went missing as floods hit Indonesia's North Sumatra province earlier Wednesday, a disaster agency official said

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):

Torrential rains triggered a river's waters in North Tapanuli district to overflow its bank and submerge surrounding areas, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency Agus Wibowo said.

Evacuation of floods-affected people was underway, involving soldiers, policemen and personnel of the agency, said Wibowo.

Efforts to search and rescue for the three missing people were being undertaken, according to him.

Photos showed the natural disaster destroyed roads, houses and electricity facilities.

A seven-day emergency state has been declared to help pave a way for emergency relief works, he told Xinhua.

The spokesman said a post for logistics and shelters for the evacuees had been set up, but he failed to give further details including that on the number of displaced persons as the risk assessment of the floods was still in process.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency has warned of possible heavy rains from January to February. Indonesia has been frequently stricken by floods during heavy rains.