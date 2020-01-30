UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Killed, 3 Missing As Floods Hit Indonesia's North Sumatra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:16 AM

6 killed, 3 missing as floods hit Indonesia's North Sumatra

Six people were killed and three others went missing as floods hit Indonesia's North Sumatra province earlier Wednesday, a disaster agency official said

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Six people were killed and three others went missing as floods hit Indonesia's North Sumatra province earlier Wednesday, a disaster agency official said.

Torrential rains triggered a river's waters in North Tapanuli district to overflow its bank and submerge surrounding areas, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency Agus Wibowo said.

Evacuation of floods-affected people was underway, involving soldiers, policemen and personnel of the agency, said Wibowo.

Efforts to search and rescue for the three missing people were being undertaken, according to him.

Photos showed the natural disaster destroyed roads, houses and electricity facilities.

A seven-day emergency state has been declared to help pave a way for emergency relief works, he told Xinhua.

The spokesman said a post for logistics and shelters for the evacuees had been set up, but he failed to give further details including that on the number of displaced persons as the risk assessment of the floods was still in process.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency has warned of possible heavy rains from January to February. Indonesia has been frequently stricken by floods during heavy rains.

Related Topics

Electricity Bank Indonesia January February Post From Rains

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

36 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

1 hour ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

1 hour ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

2 hours ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.