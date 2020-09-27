UrduPoint.com
6 Palestinians Dead As Cesspit Caves In

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 12:06 AM

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ):Six Palestinians from the same extended family were killed as an old cesspit caved in Saturday in a village near Hebron in the West Bank, Palestinian police and witnesses said.

A father and his son were digging a septic pit when the adjacent old one collapsed, drowning them both, witnesses in Deir al-Asal said.

Three brothers who attempted a rescue also died, along with another youth trying to help.

A police spokesman told AFP the victims were aged between 16 and 50.

