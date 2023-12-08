Open Menu

6 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Forces In West Bank: Palestinian Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Israeli forces shot dead six Palestinians on Friday at a refugee camp in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry, updating an earlier toll of five dead, did not identify them but said they had been killed "by bullets from the occupation (Israel) in the Al-Fara refugee camp" near Tubas.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Clashes escalated with the (Israeli) forces who stormed the camp amid intense fire and the blasts of explosions," said the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Violence in the territory has flared since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said four Palestinians, two of them teenagers, were killed in multiple Israeli operations around the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

The Palestinian Authority says Israeli fire and settler attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 263 Palestinians since the Israel-Hamas war began.

This exceeds the entire death toll of 235, most of them Palestinians, killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last year.

Hamas gunmen from Gaza launched an unprecedented attack in southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, Israeli officials say.

In response, Israel has carried out air strikes and a ground offensive in Gaza that has killed nearly 17,200 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas authorities there.

