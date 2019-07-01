6 Turkish sailors held by Haftar forces in Libya released

Six Turkish sailors, detained by East Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar forces in Libya, released, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources Monday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Six Turkish sailors, detained by East Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar forces in Libya, released, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources Monday.

Turkish citizens returned to the ship and continue to work at their own will, said the sources.

On Friday, Haftar's spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari announced a ban on commercial flights from Libya to Turkey and ordered his forces to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country.

Upon Libya move, the Turkish Embassy in Tripoli on its website advised Sunday its citizens to avoid any steps that will jeopardize their security and safety in the regions under control of the illegal militia loyal to Haftar.

Also, Turkish Foreign Ministry urged Haftar illegal militia to release Turkish citizens they detained in Libya, adding that Haftar elements would become legitimate target otherwise.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya's stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily armed militia groups.