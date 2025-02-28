6-vehicle pile-up in eastern Singapore sparks car fire, no injuries reported

(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Six vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastern Singapore on Thursday night, leading to two cars catching fire, local media reported on Friday.

The drivers of the five cars, aged between 27 and 41, and a 74-year-old taxi driver were "not injured," according to the reports.

One car caught fire after the crash, with the flames spreading to another car behind it. The accident on the Pan-Island Expressway disrupted traffic in both directions for nearly an hour.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said firefighters used a water jet to extinguish the blaze.

Police said that investigations are ongoing.