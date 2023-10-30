Open Menu

60 Arrested After Mob Storms Russian Airport Looking For Israelis

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Russian police on Monday said they had arrested 60 people suspected of storming an airport in the republic of Dagestan, seeking to attack Jewish passengers coming from Israel.

Dozens of protesters, broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala airport on Sunday, with some charging onto the runway.

Nine police officers were injured while trying to restore order and two of them were admitted to hospital, the interior ministry said.

The independent Russian media outlet Sota said it was a transiting flight that had been due to take off again for Moscow two hours later.

The governor of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, promised that those responsible would be punished, and the republic's interior ministry said later that 60 people had been arrested.

"More than 150 active participants in the unrest have been identified, 60 of them have been arrested," the ministry said in a statement early Monday.

