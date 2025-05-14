6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the coast off Datça District in the Mugla Province, southwestern Türkiye

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the coast off Datça District in the Mugla Province, southwestern Türkiye.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20.41 kilometers, and its epicenter was 155 kilometers from Datça.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.