6.0-magnitude Earthquake Mits Mugla, Türkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

6.0-magnitude earthquake mits Mugla, Türkiye

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the coast off Datça District in the Mugla Province, southwestern Türkiye.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20.41 kilometers, and its epicenter was 155 kilometers from Datça.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

