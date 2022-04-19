UrduPoint.com

6.0-magnitude Quake Hits 108 Km East Of 'Ohonua, Tonga -- USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 12:43 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit 108 km east of 'Ohonua, Tonga at 04:33:41 GMT on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit 108 km east of 'Ohonua, Tonga at 04:33:41 GMT on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 21.4509 degrees south latitude and 173.9149 degrees west longitude.

