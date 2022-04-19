6.0-magnitude quake hits 108 km east of 'Ohonua, Tonga -- USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit 108 km east of 'Ohonua, Tonga at 04:33:41 GMT on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 21.4509 degrees south latitude and 173.9149 degrees west longitude.