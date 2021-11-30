6.0-magnitude quake hits 112 km off Kavieng, Papua New Guinea: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 112 km off Kavieng, Papua New Guinea, at 10:36:18 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG, Nov. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 112 km off Kavieng, Papua New Guinea, at 10:36:18 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.5185 degrees south latitude and 151.1613 degrees east longitude.