6.0-magnitude quake hits 74 km north of Chickaloon, Alaska -- USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 74 km north of Chickaloon, Alaska at 06:59:55 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 74 km north of Chickaloon, Alaska at 06:59:55 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 41.3 km, was initially determined to be at 62.4535 degrees north latitude and 148.1975 degrees west longitude.