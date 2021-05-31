UrduPoint.com
6.0-magnitude Quake Hits 74 Km North Of Chickaloon, Alaska -- USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:10 PM

6.0-magnitude quake hits 74 km north of Chickaloon, Alaska -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 74 km north of Chickaloon, Alaska at 06:59:55 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 74 km north of Chickaloon, Alaska at 06:59:55 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 41.3 km, was initially determined to be at 62.4535 degrees north latitude and 148.1975 degrees west longitude.

More Stories From World

