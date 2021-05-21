UrduPoint.com
6.0-magnitude Quake Hits China's Yunnan Province: USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:25 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at 21:48 (1348 GMT) near the city of Dali at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), it said.

The China Earthquake Networks Center warned people to "stay away from buildings" in a post on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

