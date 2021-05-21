6.0-magnitude Quake Hits China's Yunnan Province: USGS
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The quake hit at 21:48 (1348 GMT) near the city of Dali at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), it said.
The China Earthquake Networks Center warned people to "stay away from buildings" in a post on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.