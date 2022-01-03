UrduPoint.com

6.0-magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Taiwan: Weather Bureau

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 03:27 PM

6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan: weather bureau

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening, the Central Weather Bureau said, with shaking felt in the capital Taipei

Taipei, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening, the Central Weather Bureau said, with shaking felt in the capital Taipei.

"The shaking lasted for a good 20 seconds with the ground moving left and right," an AFP reporter in Taipei said.

